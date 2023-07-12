Dear Cowboy Breakfast organizers:
What a shock it was to see one of the food workers at this year’s Border Days Cowboy Breakfast handing out pancakes from a bowl with his bare hands and fingers - yuck. When asked why he wasn’t wearing plastic gloves (or using a kitchen utensil, for heaven’s sake!), he replied by joking, “Oh, I washed my hands yesterday.”
