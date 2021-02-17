Recently, I received an “Economic Impact Payment” card. I’m sending it back (via Rep. Russ Fulcher).
Here’s why:
1. I don’t need it. The way our government throws money around is irresponsible, at best.
2. Government has no place in charity. You do. I do.
3. Taxation, debt and inflation: These are the means by which our government will pay for this “economic relief.” All of these weaken the economy, thus hampering economic growth in the long run, and ultimately hurting those the charity would supposedly help.
4. “Economic Impact Payment” indeed. Payment for the economic impact of politicians who made lists of jobs they thought were “essential,” who then published these lists, then threatened to fine or imprison anyone whose job didn’t appear on the list, if the individual went outside to do the job. (Two thoughts on this: First, every job is essential for the family fed from that paycheck and, second, the extreme arrogance of the politicians who, instead of actually addressing the problem, give handouts, as if the moral and legal crisis which caused the “economic impact” doesn’t matter).
5. Conservatives like to complain about government control, socialism, etc. But our words are empty, because corporately, if not individually, we constantly seek out and accept government funding in all its various forms, and with it, the stipulations. There is always a catch, and our supposed hate of socialism is also shown to be false, as we continue to place more and more aspects of our lives in the care of the government, both through the stipulations, and the funding itself.
We pretend that Idaho is full of sturdy, independent people. It is. It’s also full of good old boys. It’s also supported heavily by federal funding. The lifeblood of our local jurisdictions is state and federal grants. We pocket a “relief” check for our business, then in the same breath complain about national debt or the rise of socialism.
There are real needs which demand real solutions. However, our current method is not the answer. We need to practice what we preach.
Isaiah Williams
Cottonwood
