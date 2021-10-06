“We care about our kids”

I have heard that so much it is now cliché; of course, we care! I have listened to many people about the various issues affecting the school district. Rarely have I seen so many people with so many criticisms of so many parts of the school district.

Perhaps it is time for us to elect someone who has an objective view. One who has no agenda for or against teachers or administration. One who wants transparency and accountability and is for the forensic audit, to get back to educating our kids.

That is why I am supporting Vince Rundhaug for school trustee. He has experience to provide clarity to head us out of our current mess.

Mark Imus

Grangeville

