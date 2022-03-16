It seems chairman Rockwell, of the Idaho Republican Committee, does not understand the right of the people to air their grievances or assemble for the purpose of informing others of the goings-on in Idaho’s Congress or to see how our legislators vote on issues that are vital to our state. It appears many of our legislators are voting away our rights for big government interests.
We, a group of Idaho Citizens for Good Government, displayed a large panelboard in front of the community center in Greencreek at the Republican dinner last Friday. We stood outside and answered any questions directed to us. The Republican chair came out of the building and ordered us off the property (which he had no right to do as it is public property). He informed us this dinner was a “celebration of Republicans” and nothing would be allowed to denigrate the evening by entertaining anything derogatory or harmful to the Party. Our panel display had the pictures of each member of the Legislature, both Democrats and Republicans, and a voting grade obtained from The Idaho Freedom Foundation (this was a compilation of the voting record of each legislator over the past five years). The chair and one of his assistants began closing our panel display. We objected, telling the chair that what he was doing was unlawful and we had every right to be where we were….
I have to wonder what the Republican committee really stands for. I’ll admit we were trying to openly display the voting records of the RINOS we have erroneously elected over the years, but he had no right to try to destroy our display presenting the evidence. I’m a Republican and heartily ashamed of what the Republican Party has become. Do the Republicans stand for limited government or tyranny? For liberty or slavery?
Paul Bean
Kooskia
