Doom and gloom if the MVSD levy fails...again. The schools want more money. They always want more money. Duh. Should we take more money away from property owners and give it to them? No.
Government schools are supposed to be funded by government taxes, which come from all Idaho residents. Why should money just from property owners by confiscated, to give the schools more? Do they need it? They insist they do. However, most government schools spend substantially more per student than most private schools, and end up with lower average test scores.
Vote “no” on the MVSD levy. Force the administrators to do what all the rest of us do: spend wisely, living within our budget. Levies are unfair and do not give anyone a better education. The Idaho constitution mandates that the state itself is to fund an adequate school system.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.