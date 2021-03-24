I am confused, which is nothing unusual. Every business in the United States is trying to go solar power and electric to cut down on the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which is known to contribute to climate change. The smoke that you can see from all fires is pure carbon. These are minute particles of carbon that are suspended in the atmosphere, which makes it visible.
Yet, the Forest Service is doing prescribed burns and letting wildfires burn unless the fire threatens private property, which will put huge amounts of carbon into the atmosphere. Why is this? To me, nobody is trying any harder than the U.S.F.S. to destroy our way of life and generate money for the Forest Service budget. A Forest Service spokesman made a statement, which I very much agree with 100 percent. He stated that, “In 2015, 56 percent of the Forest Service budget was spent on wildfires. In 1995, it was only 16 percent, and in 2025 it is projected to be 67 percent.” To me that states that our forests are managed strictly for money.
Leonard Wallace
New Meadows
