Original documents can be found online or in any library. Excerpts:
April 10, 1606 Virginia colony charter:
“...by the Providence of Almighty God, hereafter tend to the Glory of his Divine Majesty, in propagating of Christian Religion to such People, as yet live in Darkness and miserable Ignorance of the true Knowledge and Worship of God…”
“In the name of God, Amen. We Having undertaken for the Glory of God, and Advancement of the Christian Faith, Do by these Presents, solemnly and mutually, in the Presence of God and one another, covenant and combine ourselves together into a civil Body Politick, for our better Ordering and Preservation, and Furtherance of the Ends aforesaid…”
1629 Massachusetts Bay Charter:
“...to the KnowIedg and Obedience of the onlie true God and Savior of Mankinde, and the Christian Fayth.”
William Penn: “Man must be governed by God or he will be ruled by Tyrants.”
“Provided always, that no Interpretation thereof be made, whereby God’s holy and true Christian Religion, or the Allegiance due to Us, our Heirs and Successors, may in any wise suffer by Change, Prejudice, or Diminution…”
Rhode Island Charter, 1663
“...pursuing, with peaceable and loyal minds, their sober, serious, and religious intentions, of godly edifying themselves, and one another, in the holy Christian faith and worship, as they were persuaded;...
...to preserve unto them that liberty, in the true Christian faith and worship of God, which they have sought with so much travail…
...And that they may be in the better capacity to defend themselves, in their just rights and liberties, against all the enemies of the Christian faith,
William Bradford “History of Plymouth Plantation pilgrams from Holland.”
The US is not a Christian nation today and the results are clear to see, the suggestion the US was not founded by Christians as a Christian nation because some of the freemason politicians were not, is simply ignorant.
