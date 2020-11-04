Freedom! What is it? What does it mean to you and me? What did it mean to William Wallace of Scotland, played by Mel Gibson in Braveheart, who launched a rebellion against England because of treatment and death of his wife. You hear “Freedom!” all through the movie, again at the end, when Wallace is tortured to death for his uprising! And what did it mean to Patrick Henry prior to the Revolutionary War, famous for: “I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
Why this current interest in freedom? In the mind of this writer, freedom is and should be a very key issue today! The continued threat of the coronavirus, coupled with the fact of our election this week make this word a vital one in our lives tomorrow and in the future!
Every day and in every way, each of us is faced with a question of freedom! In this land of the free, the burning question is: Can we as individual citizens choose for ourselves or must we be forced into doing the bidding of others, whether that be either of the men selected for our president this week, or our state governors, our church officials, or maybe just the pressure of public opinion or of being “politically incorrect?”
Take sports for example, be it at the high school or even a higher level. Why should the choice to play or attend as a spectator be left to officials rather than the people directly involved?
Why not let each individual choose to participate or not, to wear or not wear a mask, to meet with friends and companions, or to observe strict social distancing? All life involves decisions between safety and risky “life goes on activities!” Consider the case of soldiers, like Navy Seals, who choose to risk their lives for higher causes, often losing those lives because of their choices. Now it is quickly admitted here that such decisions would better be made if they were governed by the teachings of our Lord Jesus, whose great commandment was “Love God... and neighbor as yourself!” In other words, respect the opinion of others! But regardless, freedom is the issue and the key to our traditional way of life!
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
