The American Revolution was initiated primarily for the cause of freedom of conscience and freedom of religion. Throughout the Dark Ages, the millions who died were advocating freedom of conscience and freedom of religion. The Protestant Reformation, again where millions sacrificed their lives, was brought on by the inherent desire to have freedom of conscience and freedom of religion. If you look deeply at the communist takeover of parts of Europe, you will once again see the freedom of conscience and freedom of religion play at the very core of the persecution and death of millions. World War II is a repeat of all the above with the heinous murder of millions of Jews and Christians.

Also, if you look carefully, you will see those who murdered Jesus did so because their pride, power and wealth were threatened by His advocating the freedom of conscience and freedom of religion.

