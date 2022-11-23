The American Revolution was initiated primarily for the cause of freedom of conscience and freedom of religion. Throughout the Dark Ages, the millions who died were advocating freedom of conscience and freedom of religion. The Protestant Reformation, again where millions sacrificed their lives, was brought on by the inherent desire to have freedom of conscience and freedom of religion. If you look deeply at the communist takeover of parts of Europe, you will once again see the freedom of conscience and freedom of religion play at the very core of the persecution and death of millions. World War II is a repeat of all the above with the heinous murder of millions of Jews and Christians.
Also, if you look carefully, you will see those who murdered Jesus did so because their pride, power and wealth were threatened by His advocating the freedom of conscience and freedom of religion.
Therefore, since it has been Satan’s perpetual goal to control the conscience and religion of mankind, when you see the Constitution of the United States being changed, and rights dealing with the freedom of conscience and freedom of religion being repudiated, know for certain that once again the devil is behind it. And he will be using anyone or anything to accomplish this.
When this happens, and it will, as it is an irrefutable historical fact that history repeats itself (especially where freedom of conscience and religious matters are concerned).
I have found a book that is very well-written. It is a historical review concerning these issues, starting with the destruction of the City of Jerusalem (70 A.D.), and progressing forward through time until the present, and even into the future. Satan is very predictable.
This is a must-read for those who wish for themselves and their families to be prepared for what is inevitable, possibly in the near future.
