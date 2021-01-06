I’m encouraged today by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee’s New Year’s cheer:
“One of the biggest political stories of the year is the shellacking the Democrats took in Congressional races . . . Numerous Republicans—many of them younger, conservative, pro-life women — won hotly contested races — which countered the narrative that the country has been trending bluer in recent years” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qaTbblO0EIg).
Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Republican Minority Leader, U.S. House, added this cheer:
“[In the House] we didn’t lose one incumbent—not one. And who did we beat? These Democrats across the country who wanted to defund the police, destroy the institutions of what we know and dismantle them. What we had was a commitment to America: And what’s interesting is we will have more Republican women in Congress than any time in history, more minorities: Every single Democrat that got beat, got beat by a conservative woman, conservative minority, or conservative veteran. This is what has awakened inside this country: That they can stand up and fight back.”
Huckabee credits Representative McCarthy with growing unity in the GOP:
“Leader McCarthy, I want to say thank you for the leadership you have provided to the House . . . your fund-raising acumen—your recruiting of candidates has been stellar — and the country is better off for it. I’m looking forward to the day when the gavel is placed in your hands and we call you ‘Speaker McCarthy.’”
Our greatest reason to hope, however, isn’t political. Two thousand years ago, God showed up in the person of Jesus Christ—the child born to die for me, for you. He rose from the dead and was seen alive by hundreds of people who refused to keep silent.
“But when the fullness of time had come, God sent forth his Son, born of woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, so that we might receive adoption as sons . . . So you are no longer a slave, but a son, and if a son, then an heir through God” (Galatians 4:4-7).
Gary Altman
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.