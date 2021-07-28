On June 7th, the Forest Service announced it would open roads in the Salmon River and Red River ranger districts for personal firewood use. So why did the Forest Service gate and lock them three days later, impacting folks like Mike Key [re: letter, July 14 issue]?
It’s a frustrating about-face. The staff and members of Friends of the Clearwater gather firewood, too. We’re not against sustainable use of our public lands.
So why were they closed? Because keeping those roads open would have been illegal.
Many of these roads had been closed because of previous timber sales. Road access and logging reduces quality wildlife habitat, so the Forest Service closed these roads until the logged areas had recovered. They could be reopened — if the agency completed an environmental analysis showing that elk and other wildlife had secure, quality habitat.
We wanted to know why the Forest Service was opening roads that were permanently closed. Had they done any analysis?
No. The Forest Service, as far as we could tell, hadn’t done the paperwork to get these roads open.
Friends of the Clearwater sent a letter simply reminding the agency that it had closed many of these roads decades ago and that an environmental analysis would be required to open them. Opening roads without analysis may harm the wildlife the Forest Service set out to protect, and that would be illegal. It also might not harm wildlife — but the agency wouldn’t know without doing the work. I don’t know about you, but I for one like to see the Feds follow the law.
The Forest Service did not respond to us. We found out those roads were to remain closed in the agency’s follow-up press release along with the public. That release didn’t explain what happened, to the public’s frustration. The story that got around was that these roads were always open, and we wanted them closed. That isn’t the case.
But there is one thing we can agree on — it’s hard to get a hold of the forest supervisor, Cheryl Probert.
Paul Busch
membership and development director
Friends of the Clearwater
Moscow
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.