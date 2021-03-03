Commissioner Brandt [last week’s guest opinion] wrote that a 2A declaration is redundant and potentially risky. However, as I understand it, the petition is not for a law, and Mr. Brandt’s response is inapt. The real issue is county policy, and Mr. Brandt avoided that question. IMO, a strong policy statement can and should be issued — and not only by the county commission, but also by the sheriff and county prosecutor. How about, “Come take my gun from my cold, dead hands....”
In support of his “straw man” reply, Mr. Brandt, correctly, noted that “...when lawyers are involved, there is a loud sucking sound coming out of your bank account....” Good policy, no doubt.
Well, take a listen to the sound of local lawyer, Scott Olds, appointed “special prosecutor” in criminal cases, sucking up huge amounts of court time and your money pursuing matters that need to be settled, not litigated, with no policy supervision.
Why does the county prosecutor permit this folly? I asked (in writing) and his reply was that he has no authority to supervise lawyer Olds. Really? This answer does not pass the common sense test, nor explain why Olds was appointed to do the prosecutor’s job. Oh, right — “conflict of interest.”
Again — really? Prosecutor’s offices see conflicts every day, and most address it with a “firewall” and do not appoint special prosecutors when only one prosecutor has the conflict — anyone else in the office can take the case, sparing taxpayers the expense and apparent lack of accountability inherent in this process.
Perhaps Mr. Brandt needs to have a conversation with the county prosecutor about that big sucking sound heard down the hall while he’s asking what the 2A policy of our county is — and don’t forget to ask the sheriff, too....
Joshua Palken
Elk City
