The reason for my sounding the alarm about the COVID “vaccine” (Letter, Feb. 18) is that hundreds of doctor’s, researcher’s and scientist’s are voicing concerns and issuing warnings about it, voices that are being censored by Big Tech and ignored by the media. In light of this, is it vital that everyone be given full disclosure prior to consenting to getting vaccinated.
Is this happening? Absolutely not. We are being told that it is “safe and effective”, supplies are limited, hurry and get it while you can! No mention of side effects. No mention of the vaccine companies being given complete immunity from liability if people become sick or die.
Since we are not being fully informed, here are some potential ramifications you might want to consider. Dr. Mercola’s recent interview of Dr. Judy Mickovits, a world renowned microbiologist, made these points. 1. The COVID-19 vaccine really isn’t a vaccine by the medical definition. It’s more accurately an experimental gene therapy that could prematurely kill large amounts of the population and disable exponentially more. 2. Many commonly reported side effects appear to be caused by brain inflammation. 3. Anyone with an inflammatory disease is at high risk of dying. 4. People are dying.
Mercola’s website says that many reported symptoms are suggestive of neurological damage — involving severe dyskinesia, ataxia and seizures, as well as allergic reactions, including anaphylactic shock. In the longer term, Mickovits suspects we’ll see a significant uptick in migraines, tics, Parkinson’s disease, microvascular disorders, different cancers, severe pain syndromes like fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, bladder problems, kidney disease, psychosis, neurodegenerative diseases such as Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) and sleep disorders, including narcolepsy. In young children, autism-like symptoms are likely to develop as well. Also, others at high risk from this gene therapy include those who have gotten seasonal influenza vaccines and women of childbearing age may be at risk for infertility. The World Health Organization is now saying pregnant women should not get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines due to reports of late-term miscarriages.
Hopefully, now we are all in a better position to make an informed decision.
Jay Maxner
Kamiah
