Grandstanding, props, heckling you say. Where were you Shelley [Jan. 26 letter], six, seven, eight months ago, when it was the patrons attending these board meetings who did the heckling? Other board members and administrators also heckled this same board member and he even had stuff thrown at him. Were you there? Were you part of the heckling crowd?
Unbelievable but true, the loudest and most boisterous complainers are those with the biggest and tightest purse strings. What was said was true. Everyone had the opportunity to write their own personal check to the school district giving back what would have been taken from them in taxes had the levy passed, but I venture to say not a single individual did that, did you?
It is time to stop all the bickering among ourselves and get down to business. It’s time to start writing, calling and/or emailing our legislators and demand they do their job and fund our schools adequately. It does not matter what party you are affiliated with; we must act now. This is a big election year, and you need to let them know you will be watching their every vote and that you will be casting your vote accordingly. Let them know you are tired of their empty promises. Let them know we are the special interest group they need to be listening to. With the huge state surplus (your tax dollars) they are sitting on, there is no excuse for them not funding our schools adequately. If they get enough pressure from their constituents and the public in general, we might not have to worry about supplemental levies again.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
