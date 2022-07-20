I am writing about the article in the Free Press on July 6, about the prices of gas from the June 15 Record Reporter.
About the case of Mr. Dan Walker of Council and Miss Vickie McLaughlin of New Meadows, I agree with these people, gas prices are too high. I am an elderly person and cannot go see my son and grandkids and great-grandkids because the gas is too high.
I live in Grangeville and am 82 years old. Life is really hard at my age. Cannot go see family, who are in Payette, Nampa and Council!
Dorothy McGehee
Grangeville
