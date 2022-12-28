Prairie Pirates should be the name given to our local gas stations in Grangeville, Cottonwood and Craigmont. They can all charge 50 to 65 cents more per gallon for diesel than Kamiah and Kooskia. Gas is no better. Why is it that our boys on the prairie are so proud of their fuel when the rest of the country is trying to give us a break?
Mike Smith
