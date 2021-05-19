It’s amazing that even though most people realize that individual families can’t “deficit spend,” that is spend more than they take in, yet they think that somehow government can do it with no negative affects, as long as they can borrow from China and print more paper money.

The chickens are all going to come home to roost, and the generation now growing up is going to suffer the consequences. Even the Republicans are hesitant to sponsor any type of balanced budget amendment because they realize the majority of the uneducated public will always vote for the candidate or the party that promises the most “free” stuff.

The failure to apply family-level financial responsibility (don’t spend more than you take in) to government is going to be the ruination of our country.

Meanwhile it might be a good idea to learn how to speak Chinese.

Bob Walker

Grangeville

