A few facts to squash some rumors.
There is no “porn” in our school, not being taught, explained or handed out to children.
A list of books challenged (mostly young adult novels), some are not even in our school, but challenged nationally so they have been mentioned in and about the community. A school board member finally demanded the list of books and challenged the review himself with our administration; they were never once challenged or reported by a parent of a student. The school district had already taken a proactive step to help solve this issue so that parents could have 100% control if they choose. At registration last fall, all parents were required to sign a form to have all books checked out for their child to have parental permission if the parent elected to do so. I opted out for my kids; we talk. Reviewing every book in the libraries is a daunting and near impossible task, and who decides what books are ok or not ok for individuals; this new policy solved the two-year lingering book issue in one form.
Our school has an open-door policy and I have never once been ignored or refused an answer. There is a protocol that needs to be followed, some have issues with that. We have parent-teacher conferences that are not well-attended, especially at the Jr. high/high school level, which tells me there is no real concern from parents.
I’m so bummed at what the most recent ploy of vulgar signs looks like to the visitors we try so hard to attract to our community, questioning our integrity and values. I encourage everyone to get involved, call the school, go visit.
I 100% support my friends who can homeschool successfully, but I also support public school and the protected rights of every student and our staff.
This issue has been handled and not ignored, as stated to the public.
Thank you to the Salmon River Joint School District’s entire staff! We support you!
