I just met a man at the grocery store who recently moved to Grangeville from Oregon. I asked him why he moved, and he stated, “to get out of Oregon.” So I asked him if that meant he was a Conservative. He said he was, and that he usually voted straight party line, but he doesn’t get too involved.
Sad to say, that is probably the majority of the people.
Many don’t bother to vote, and many who do vote only vote in the general election. The primary election is the most important election, yet most don’t pay attention to it or vote. The primary is when we need to vet the candidates who are running, so we can choose the best one to run in the general election.
For instance, currently eight people are running for the position of Republican governor. Do you know who they are? Do you plan on vetting them, and deciding who you think would be the best governor for Idaho and then voting for them in the primary? There are great resource sites to help you decide on someone who has a voting record. One such site is the American Conservative Union Ratings, which a part of CPAC. There is also the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Both grade legislators on how they voted on bills.
Currently, there are at least two groups in Idaho that have the goal of turning Idaho into a leftist or Democrat state. They present themselves as caring, but after investigating their web and Facebook sites, it is easy to see what they are really doing. One group is Reclaim Idaho. At the last Music in the Park on July 29th, a lady was going around with a petition. She was with Reclaim Idaho. The other group is The Idaho 97 Project. Look deeply into these organizations. They have web and Facebook sites.
Please get involved. Vet candidates, and vote in the primary. Don’t let Idaho become another Washington, Oregon or California.
If you have recently moved here to escape a crazy state, such as the above three, please help keep Idaho red and free. Register to vote. Be involved by checking into all candidates and then voting in the primary.
Cherylyn Kerley
Grangeville
