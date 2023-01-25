There are parental controls and age restrictions concerning children. What goes into children’s bodies is regulated, why not what goes into their minds? There are censored versions of songs on the radio, why not books? Kids can get the books from the public library and online, so it doesn’t matter if it’s in the school is a lame excuse. Kids can experiment with drugs, too, does that mean the school should provide them? Do permission forms stop one child from checking it out and passing it around the class, as was the case in the fourth grade?
The books in question fail the Miller Test:
1. Community standards: Will parents read the books to their children and congregation? A sample excerpt was submitted to this paper, and it was rejected. The school board will not allow it read on record, and yet, it’s in the library.
2. State law statutes: books in question meet criteria outlined in Idaho Constitution statute 18-1513 to 1517.
3. Lacks whole value: not a substitute for sex ed, grief counseling, drug counseling, etc. If a child is dealing with death, get them a counselor, not a lewd novel. It is not a substitute for sex ed any more than a XXX movie. Why not? Because Child Protective Services would be knocking on your door and take your kids away for child endangerment, for one thing. And really, what child needs to be instructed on proper oral sex?!
It should concern every stakeholder that the superintendent used the school district website to defame members of the community who hold the district to higher standards. It should be even more concerning that the school had been informed that links to porn sites had, in fact, been found on the school website and did nothing. It wasn’t until four days later when the district learned that the attorney general, a senator and a representative were aware of the content, that they took them down! Support schools but realize what you are supporting. Now that the truth is out there, let’s finally come together and get it out of there.
