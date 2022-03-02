There is an old adage that you get what you pay for. How true. And now, with Idaho’s legislature not providing the needed funding for schools, the local folks are being asked to step up to do it. Our kids are worth our support. They are our future! A good education is one of the most valuable and precious things we can provide for our children.
If the levy fails, there is a good chance the various electives will disappear. Right now, those electives are band, choir, guitar, woodshop, weight training, agriculture, welding, teen living, sewing, and foods 1 and 2. In Saturday’s Lewiston Tribune (Feb. 26, 2022), an excellent article shows the benefits the Clarkston High School students have by being able to participate in Walla Walla Community College’s course on energy systems. Without the electives offered here in our own schools, our students would be at a great disadvantage.
If you are subjected to a last-minute doorknob smear campaign as was done in the past, just pitch it in the garbage where it belongs and go vote yes for the levy. And remember, if you stay at home for whatever reason and do not vote, that is a vote against our schools and our kids.
Let’s get out and do the right thing. Let’s support our schools, teachers and students. As I said before, they are worth every bit of support we can give!
Dixie Johnson
Grangeville
