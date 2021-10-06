From beautiful downtown Kooskia, Idaho, I write to you living a simple life in retirement. Hanging on my refrigerator door are photos of my sons, my grandchildren, my life in general. I have jokes cut out about old age and recipes and tips about how to keep fit after retiring. I wrote a correspondence column in the Idaho County Free Press for 45 years, and many times my last line was, “Eat right, Exercise, Pay your Bills, Be kind to your neighbors.”

I added a clipping from the Lewiston Tribune to my refrigerator this week, “Get Vaccinated” by Mike Petrusky, and I would also add to my last line of advice, Get Vaccinated.

The fact is, you can’t go back, just like you can’t undo death.

I have always joked my through the hurdles of a long life, and my standard line regarding politics is that I’m a dot of Blue in a sea of Red here in Idaho County, and that’s fine, but this is a matter of life and death. Please, please get vaccinated one and all.

Marie Smith

Kooskia

