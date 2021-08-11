“She feigned ignorance.” That is exactly who Ms. Giddings is: She hedges, she plays games, she accuses, she is snide, she sidesteps the truth. After watching her during the Aug. 2, 2021, ethics hearing, she does not even know what being candid is — she does not even know what the word “met” means. This sounds like Bill Clinton — “It depends on what the meaning of the word “is” is”? Ms. Giddings’ version of truth has made her an untrustworthy official. Her lack of good judgment along with her inability to tell the truth, and her combativeness makes her a poor representative and someone we should not trust as lieutenant governor.
At the hearing, she spent an inordinate amount of time concerned about whether her response to the allegations should have been released to the public, yet she cannot understand the fact that linking an article releasing the name of Jane Doe is releasing the name of Jane Doe. The fact that she cannot understand that doing so may have a chilling effect on young women feeling safe to report harassment, abuse, or rape, concerns me and convinces me that she is not the kind of person I want representing me.
Her slipperiness in her non-answers concerns me. I hope the committee finds her testimony unreliable, lacking veracity and questionable. While she thinks her snideness is clever, it’s actually arrogance.
Ms. Giddings feigned confusion as to the allegations against her. I am not surprised she took that route because she does not know what truth telling means, what candor means, what respect means. I do not trust her. I would not trust her with the best interest of my teen at the statehouse. She will not get my vote. I am urging you not to vote for her.
She demonstrated she is untrustworthy and unpleasant. She demonstrated she has (and had) no concern for the well-being of the 19-year-old Jane Doe.
By the way, where does she actually live? I suspect, if she was asked that question, she would feign ignorance as to what live means.
Candice McHugh
Ferdinand
