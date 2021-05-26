Thank you for all the citizens who came to the town hall for Representative Priscilla Giddings. I’m so sorry that more than one hundred people had to be turned away for lack of room. We were at room capacity by 5:45. Thank you for all who came even if you couldn’t get in, and thank you for all who brought pies. A big thanks to the veterans’ center for the use of their facilities and all their hard work setting up and taking down. They were wonderful.
Representative Giddings presented a lot of very important information. If you did not receive her legislative updates this session, you may email her and she will send them to you. They are very well done and truly eye-opening. PGiddings@house.idaho.gov.
We are planning on another town hall in the fall at a venue where hopefully everyone who wishes will be able to attend.
Cherylyn Kerley
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.