Thank you for all the citizens who came to the town hall for Representative Priscilla Giddings. I’m so sorry that more than one hundred people had to be turned away for lack of room. We were at room capacity by 5:45. Thank you for all who came even if you couldn’t get in, and thank you for all who brought pies. A big thanks to the veterans’ center for the use of their facilities and all their hard work setting up and taking down. They were wonderful.

Representative Giddings presented a lot of very important information. If you did not receive her legislative updates this session, you may email her and she will send them to you. They are very well done and truly eye-opening. PGiddings@house.idaho.gov.

We are planning on another town hall in the fall at a venue where hopefully everyone who wishes will be able to attend.

Cherylyn Kerley

Grangeville

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments