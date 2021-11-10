In my letter last week (Nov. 3), I asked people to hold the date of Nov. 14, for a Meet and Greet with Jeremy Gilbert. I was informed this morning, on Nov. 6, that Jeremy Gilbert is suspending his campaign, therefore, the Meet and Greet at the Grangeville Senior Center is cancelled.

Cherylyn Kerley

Grangeville

