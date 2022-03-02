As a student at Grangeville High School, I had countless opportunities to participate within my school, community, county, and even state. These were experiences I will never forget, key moments that inspired and prepared me to continue my education. The opportunities involved academic advancement for college, sports, various clubs and student councils. My education at GHS extended far beyond the classroom.
When my family moved to Grangeville, I was entering my sophomore year. Starting over with friends and teachers was something I was dreading. To my surprise, I quickly found myself surrounded by great friends and amazing teachers. Teachers who ignited my desire to continue my education. They showed me that I was an important asset to the school and community.
I am not alone when I say Grangeville High School was great! I often see past classmates post on social media the great things they are doing with their education. I am preparing to finish a bachelor’s in biology, with an associate’s in Spanish, and plan to attend medical school after graduation.
Hearing about the levy failing and fears of it failing again, break my heart. The experience for students today is not the same experience I benefitted from. I have three younger siblings still attending school in Grangeville. They are just as ambitious as I was at their age and deserve the same educational opportunities. I want the future generations of Grangeville to grow up in the town of opportunity it once was. I love this town and plan to return to it after my studies, with my wife and future children.
Zach Told
Class of 2016
Pleasant Grove, Utah
