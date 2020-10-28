It is rare that two candidates for the same position are in my circle of friends or associates, but the race for the open county commission position is one such situation today.
Ted is well-known and his family has been influential in the community for many years. He is a successful businessman and community contributor; a very qualified candidate.
Now about Joe. Joe was hired while I was on the Syringa Board of Trustees to be the CEO. Due to that relationship over several years, I developed a strong respect for Joe. He listened to the board’s direction at the time we hired him and went to do all we asked of him right out of the chute.
Joe and I did not always agree (imagine that) but our mutual respect and open discussions were usually more than satisfactory.
I found Joe to be an ethical and motivated CEO. When Joe brought issues to the board, it was clear that he had researched all sides of those issues. Joe used his many health care contacts to augment his own informed opinions and was tenacious as he worked to provide our community with the very best care and accessibility he could.
The years of working together makes me certain that he will be a true servant of the people, if elected to the commission.
I urge you to give him an honest and complete consideration.
Al Bolden
White Bird
