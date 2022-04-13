Earth has been experiencing global cooling and warming for the past 2-million years – and actually in the distant geologic past – but the latter is a story for another time. To understand the relatively recent Ice Age, we must drill down for its evidence.
Ice cores from Greenland and Antarctica contain bubbles, samples of Earth’s atmosphere at the time the ice formed. Those bubbles have been analyzed for their carbon dioxide content, which has varied from 180 parts per million (ppm) to 300 ppm. The low numbers correlate with global cooling, and the high numbers with global warming – the cycle of climate change. (Those who label climate change a “hoax” are using language that tends to end this worthwhile conversation, where it actually should begin.) During the 2-million-years time frame, humanity appeared. Its expansion includes the Industrial Revolution, when the burning of coal and natural gas, and later, gasoline and diesel refined from oil, became worldwide activity. CO2 in Earth’s atmosphere has spiked to over 400 ppm today, far exceeding our ancestors’ experience. Nowadays, record-setting weather extremes have become commonplace.
We are in uncharted territory. We don’t know if humanity will survive this worsening condition we are making. As a species we’re pretty smart, thus I expect we will, but I imagine we and our descendants will suffer mightily if we don’t reduce CO2 emissions.
Truly yours, an old geologist who’s been studying climate change since his college days a half-century ago.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville
