A “Faith Mechanism” (©️cdr) is “Doing the best we can with what we understand as God’s will for our lives, for the right reason, while seeking greater understanding of His will for us.” If you study the healing miracles of Jesus, you will find, in every instance, where Jesus gave those being healed something to do which would implement the “Faith Mechanism” principle. For instance, “Go wash in the pool,” (John 9), “Stretch forth thy hand,” (Matthew 12:10-14), “Take up thy bed,” (John 5), etc. Sometimes Jesus even healed via the “Faith Mechanism” of another, for example, a father (Matthew 9:18-26), a pagan mother (Mark 7:25-30) or a friend/master (Matthew 8:5-13).
God is love. The first tenant of the law of love is the nonuse of force. If He could use force, He would have done so in Heaven to prevent Lucifer (now Satan, The Devil) from rebelling against Him. If God has ever used force, He would have violated who and what He is. Therefore, each person did something which gave Jesus the legal/lawful right to heal them, or the person representing them, thus honoring the nonuse of force principle, or the Law of Love. (Example: If I have diabetes and am losing my legs and I plead, “Father, please save my legs!” However, for breakfast, I eat Twinkies and donuts, then eat a candy bar for a between-meal snack, then have cake and ice cream for lunch and jellybeans and pie for an afternoon snack, thus, wouldn’t my attitude and actions speak louder than my prayer? Therefore, it would be a violation of my will for God to answer my prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.