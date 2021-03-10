Over and over again, the scriptures make this plain:
The political power which has been so corrupted and twisted in the hands and hearts of sinful rulers must be returned to its rightful source. The king of the universe, God, owns the entire universe.
God never dies.
Dorothy McGehee
Grangeville
