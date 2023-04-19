A few facts on gods: Hinduism, the world’s oldest and currently third largest religion, at one billion followers, has many gods with many different functions. Buddhism has no god. According to Mark Berkson, professor of religion at Hamline University, “The Buddha was born Prince Siddhartha Gautama, a young man of wealth and privilege, who turned his back on earthly power to seek spiritual liberation.” Judaism: Belief in one god, Yahweh, no trinity, no Satan, no Jesus as Messiah.
Mormons believe in three members of the Godhead, consisting of the Father, Elohim, and his son, Jesus Christ, and in the Holy Ghost, separate personages. Believing in only parts of the Bible, Muslims believe in Allah. Professor Berkson says, “Muslims believe that Jesus was born of a virgin, healed and worked miracles, and that he will return at the end times. However they do not believe that Jesus is divine, nor do they believe in the Trinity, for they believe that it compromises the unity of God.” And from the KJV, 1 Corinthians 8:5, “For though there be then are called gods, whether in heaven or in earth (as there are gods many, and lords many,)” A plurality!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.