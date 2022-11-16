Mr. Sellitti’s letter (Progress Nov. 10, Free Press Nov. 9) is a good example of Marxist revolutionary tactics, using lies, false allegations, and defamation of character instead of addressing facts, accusations that better describe their own activities. He says I operate in darkness and avoid the light, supposedly of truth. Marxist revolutionaries are not about to admit to the majority population they are engaged in the destruction of their culture and society. Instead, when someone exposes their nefarious activities, they just shoot (disparage) the messenger.
He is angered that I exposed the truth about Gretchen Wissner’s ideology. The facts are that she supports several planks of the Communist Manifesto, our graduated income tax (plank #2), inheritance taxes (plank #3) and our Central Banking System (plank #5). She calls conservatives extremists for wanting to abolish these communistic infringements on our freedoms and property. She opposes states’ rights. She supports same-sex marriage (an oxymoron), and abortion, which is actually taking the life of an unborn child. From the perspective of our American society and the culture I grew up in and still live in, these are extreme views.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.