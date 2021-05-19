Just a note of thanks for returning Tempus Fugit to our weekly Idaho County Free Press. It is very interesting to read, and always amazing how time flies as we read of items of interest from the past.
Also, thanks to Northwest Insurance Agency for sponsoring these stories and events.
Betty Alm
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.