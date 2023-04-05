Donald Trump has finally met his Armageddon, he was indicted for more than 30 counts by the Manhattan DA, several of which are expected to be felonies. The dam has broken and by the time it’s all over, he will face other indictments at the federal and Georgia state levels. And the Republican response, “How Dare They Indict Donald Trump,” 45, the leader of the Republican Party, the most corrupt president ever to serve this country. He obviously thought that by declaring he is running for president that they wouldn’t dare indict him. Well, guess what, Donald Trump, you were wrong, you are not above the law.
Not even with leaders of the House, who control by the slimmest of majorities, attempting to cajole, intimidate and demean Alven Bragg, the Manhattan DA prosecuting Trump by demanding he comes before Jim Jorden, a devout Trump follower and Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee to testify regarding the evidence against Trump without the authority to do so. Bragg told Jorden to take a hike as he has the right to do. So now the Trump followers are claiming the DOJ and FBI are being weaponized against conservatives and are threatening to defund these law enforcement agencies. What a joke, the party of law and order wants to defund law enforcement to try to get Trump off the hook when he is as guilty as sin itself. By the time Smith, the special prosecutor for the DOJ regarding Trump’s refusal to turn over sensitive government documents and lying regarding his having them in his possession, and the ultimate criminal activity he is guilty of, the January 6th assault on the capitol, which borders on treason, not to mention Fanny Willis on the verge on indicting Trump for trying to influence the Georgia election, will be wearing an orange jumpsuit, which he won’t be able to get tailored to hide his fat a**.
