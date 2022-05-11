The reason estate recovery liens give you the shaft (takes your property) postmortem, is because it’s a self-serving, nasty little secret. Not anymore! What will you do about this horrific discovery? Because its aftermath is homelessness. Outrageous relocation costs to your family by the government and their future landlords. Will you let these employee liens on your property take the last of your dignity?
Kelly Sherman
Kamiah
