Best buckle up folks. We are in for a bumpy ride. Once everyone realizes they are being uprooted by their big Humpty Dumpty brother, who they have fed, clothed, sheltered and kept healthy for life, many more than I will stand their ground. Big grins for me; it will be a riot!

K. Sherman

Kamiah

