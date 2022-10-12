In The Clearwater Progress, commissioner Brandt said he was advising a “group” of people wanting to combine the Kamiah and Clearwater schools, including Elk City, to form a new school district. This has been talked about for 30 years. Meetings began in March, with Brandt advising the “group” on steps to follow to pursue the new district. These include presenting a petition for approval from a state hearing officer to both boards and a vote by people in the Mountain View and Kamiah school districts.
The Indian Grant Funding for the Kamiah district should be negotiated every year as new grants come available. A few years ago, the request for some of the funding from the tribe was not done in a timely manner and the district lost approximately $20,000 for the school.
