Thank you Cash & Carry for customer appreciation day. Hot dogs, sunshine and friendly customers made for an enjoyable day. Animal Ark is most grateful to be the recipient of the donations your customers so generously gave.
As a customer, I appreciate being appreciated. As an Animal Ark volunteer, I want to thank you for your support over the years and your caring for abused, abandoned and unwanted rescue animals.
Mary Ann Davidson
Grangeville
