It is very disturbing to me and my family upon learning the 2020 Rainbow Family Gathering is assembling on our Cow Creek grazing allotment, close to our ranching headquarters.
When expressing our concern to Forest Service range personnel and local law enforcement, regarding the impact of this anticipated huge gathering, we were given the standard answer of not having enough manpower and budget to deal with a group this size.
I find that odd, back in 2007, during the Poe Cabin fire when the FS had a mission to “burn out,” there were numerous personnel everywhere and budget didn’t seem a factor. This event even consisted of posting National Guard soldiers along Cow Creek and other connecting roads, stopping local landowners from traveling this same area to their private properties.
I shudder to think what kind of mess thousands of rainbow chasers will leave behind; impacted soil, tampered water sources, damaged trees, rutted roads, litter, human waste, harvested wild game or maybe domestic cattle, the list goes on and on. I also saw several large dogs around this expanding camp. Will these dogs leave humans, livestock, and wildlife alone?
Where is the FS LEO (law enforcement officers), that just a few years back were out in full force pinching honest citizens for minor infractions?
As a fourth-generation cattle permittee in this area, my family has vast knowledge on taking care of natural resources to manage a viable cattle operation, even before the inception of the United States Forest Service and the creation of grazing permits.
We have been through the enactment of the Hells Canyon National Recreation Wilderness, which offered secluded spots for shady characters to utilize their “gardening skills.” We’ve seen longtime sheep operations put out of business and neighboring grazing allotments closed. We’ve been through numerous fires inviting mushroom pickers. We’ve seen the introduction and increase in wolf population, resulting in cattle depredation and monetary losses. We’ve dealt with unauthorized livestock (i.e. trespass horses, goats, sheep) consuming our authorized livestock forage, often resulting in overgrazing areas. And now… the Rainbow Family. After all of this and other unforeseen outcomes, we as a long-standing cattle permittee, are the only ones continually paying to utilize these natural sustainable resources.
We’ll stay hopeful that our government and state agencies can keep a handle on this crazy outing, and that this supposedly peaceful congregation packs out what it packs in.
Shelley Neal
Lucile
