We have nothing to fear but fear itself. Not my quote, but good words to hold onto always, particularly in these uncertain times. Fear is the tool of choice among tyrants, thieves and murderers. It was the choice of the original Tyrant, the original Deceiver and Murderer. “Has God really said...?”
What greater fear could come upon the heart of man than to be uncertain of God’s character?
Can I stake my security, my future and my very life on the goodness of God? These are questions not only worth considering and exploring, but essential. It is essential we search out, explore and come to a solid conclusion about the character and nature of God. And this is where Jesus uniquely emerges and rises above all other paths and imposters. Consider the historicity of the New Testament documents, the reality that Jesus Christ was, in fact, born on this planet, lived in ancient Palestine, died on a cross and did, in fact, rise from the dead - demonstrating not only His capacity to fulfill the role of “the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world” but the resurrection demonstrates the adequacy and acceptance of that sacrifice. Any human being who approaches God on the basis of that sacrifice is also accepted.
“Let us therefore confidently approach God’s throne of grace so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.”
There’s a lot more to talk through, but crossing over from death to life - the reality of supernatural conversion - or being born again - is the foundational starting point of all that matters in this life.
“There is no fear in love, but perfect love removes all fear” – 1 John 4:18.
“...do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” – Isaiah 41:10.
All else bows before the King of the universe, especially fear.
