We have nothing to fear but fear itself. Not my quote, but good words to hold onto always, particularly in these uncertain times. Fear is the tool of choice among tyrants, thieves and murderers. It was the choice of the original Tyrant, the original Deceiver and Murderer. “Has God really said...?”

What greater fear could come upon the heart of man than to be uncertain of God’s character?

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments