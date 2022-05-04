20-60 years ago. Wow! 60 years ago? Wow!
If I may, I’d like to offer some friendly advice from my experience.
I had a good job – an excellent position. My bank coworkers were fantastic. Nowhere on Earth could I be working with greater people. And then, I decided to leave it all and enter fulltime farming. A very sad decision.
To make a long story short, all my hard work – day and night – collapsed. I lost everything. Worse – I lost my health – both mental and physical! Finally, if you have a good job and position – hold on to it! Gratefully, my family, especially my dear wife, Irene, stayed with me. Several great farmers helped me through those trying times, especially Scott Wasem and the best one of all, Gary Crea! God bless them!
The grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the fence! We get too soon old and too late smart!
Martin Asker, 88
Eugene, Ore.
