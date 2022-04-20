On another note, the Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Policy, 3281, was adopted back in 2018 by the Salmon River School. Other concerned citizens and I have learned that gay, bisexual, and transgender books are in the Salmon River grade school. Yes, you heard that right, the grade school.
We know one was unexpectedly checked out by a fourth-grader, who was confused and shocked by the book. It was then shown to the mother who pleaded with the board and faculty to have the book removed through several meetings, to no avail. No relief was granted to the mother and child. They were thoroughly disrespected. She and others have pulled their kids from the school.
The choices adults live by are fine with us. “To each, their own.” But we will not stand for the sexual grooming of grade school children. We will keep our eyes open for these kinds of books in the future, that find their way to the grade school, and promptly make them known to everyone in Idaho County.
We will not support a levy for a school that continues to support gay, bisexual, and transgender books in the grade school. Join us in our proactive journey and help us guard the minds of the children of Salmon River School. You too can show your support by the act of voting the tax levy down.
Vote no on May 17!
You can vote no in Riggins, behind the Chevron Station, on May 17! You can vote no in Grangeville, at the courthouse, on May 17!
Don’t forget early voting in Grangeville at the county courthouse, starting April 25!
It will require your vote to make a change!
Travis Hollon
Riggins
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.