Yesterday, I got a forwarded article about how Biden is poised to confiscate firearms. Nothing new! In the mid-70s, many gun owners were so fearful of this happening, that they would illegally report their guns as stolen. We didn’t lose our guns then and I doubt we’ll lose them now. Too many people in both parties want to keep their guns.
One continuing fear regarding confiscation is an assault weapons ban, which is aimed at slowing down mass shootings. The problem with mass shootings and most homicides is the mental health problem, not just gun availability, and the U.S. is one of the worst nations in the world when it comes to mental health problems, easily leading to violence.
We do have a gun culture in this country, where many people think that when we have a problem, use a gun. And are there any really good reasons to own an assault rifle? Deer hunting? I shot my first deer at the age of 12 with a single-shot 12-gauge. In my many years of eating venison, I never needed 30 rounds to take down an animal. And then there are others who say a tyrannical government makes assault weapons a necessity. Really? Can we successfully fight against a military helicopter or tank or better-equipped FBI or police? There may be a need for target practice, and that used to be fun because of cheap ammo, but due to fear and stockpiling, ammo, especially in certain handgun calibers, is hard to find. And just purchasing a gun doesn’t mean you are trained to use it.
Switzerland has lots of guns per capita, lots of training, but low per capita mass shootings. Maybe we need to look at successful gun-using countries and fix our mental health system rather than using more gun fearmongering to divide this country!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.