Yesterday, I got a forwarded article about how Biden is poised to confiscate firearms. Nothing new! In the mid-70s, many gun owners were so fearful of this happening, that they would illegally report their guns as stolen. We didn’t lose our guns then and I doubt we’ll lose them now. Too many people in both parties want to keep their guns.

One continuing fear regarding confiscation is an assault weapons ban, which is aimed at slowing down mass shootings. The problem with mass shootings and most homicides is the mental health problem, not just gun availability, and the U.S. is one of the worst nations in the world when it comes to mental health problems, easily leading to violence.

