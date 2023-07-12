This just in… mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas. Isn’t that a state with relaxed gun laws? Here’s the point – we can run laps all day long about comparing gun laws from state to state. There are so many shootings everywhere in this country due to a proliferation of weaponry in the wrong hands. No one is proposing the confiscation of guns from those who have the legal right to own them. But as a country, we need to make a concerted effort towards better gun safety in public.
Pat Kohler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.