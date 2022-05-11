My name is Lynn Guyer, and I am running for the Idaho House in District 7. I am a native of Idaho, being born and raised in Weiser, Idaho. After graduating high school, I attended Lewis Clark State College, where I obtained my Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and minors in psychology and sociology. While attending LCSC, I was a member of the Lewiston Police Department as a Reserve Officer. I also completed an internship with Washington County Sheriff's Office in Weiser. After graduation, I was hired by the Idaho Department of Correction as a Correctional Officer at North Idaho Correctional Institution, a career that spanned 30 years with the last 13 as warden at NICI before retiring in 2016. I met my wife, Susan, when I first started at NICI, and we will be married 33 years come this November. We have three grown children and three grandsons.
My political background is seven years on the Cottonwood School Board and currently a city councilman for Cottonwood City, where I serve as the sewer commissioner. My family and I love the Idaho outdoors. We love to hunt, fish and recreate on Idaho's great public ground, which I promise to do everything I can to protect so many more generations can enjoy them. I am also a member of the NRA. I am proud to be endorsed by the Idaho Professional Firefighters, Idaho Education Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Idaho General Contractor Association, Idaho Medical Association, Idaho Physicians Association, Idaho Power, and Idaho Prosperity Fund. I would ask that you look at my opponent's voting record to see why these organizations, endorsed me and not him. I am also endorsed by former governor, Butch Otter. I promise to bring legislation forward that will be beneficial to District 7, something my opponent has not done for several years. I am asking for your vote on May 17.
Lynn Guyer
Candidate for the Idaho House District 7 Seat A
Your list of endorsements tells me you are the Wrong guy to vote for....
