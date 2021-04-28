“No people will tamely surrender their liberties… when knowledge is diffused, and virtue is preserved” – Samuel Adams. This quote captures and summarizes the views of KrisAnne Hall with surprising ease! KrisAnne Hall is a talk show host, president of Liberty First University in Florida, author of six books, retired army veteran, Russian linguist, and lawyer. She is an exceptional, Constitutional speaker with a concrete understanding of history, personal responsibility, and the truth about government.
As her former intern, I have observed KrisAnne Hall all across the United States, speaking with a fiery passion that ignites the soul to understand the truth. Her visit to Idaho County ought to be attended by hundreds who are seeking to understand the original intent of the founders, the proper reaction to government today, and the solution to tyrannical overreach as we know it.
Please join us in welcoming KrisAnne Hall, May 7, at the Grangeville Super 8, from 2-4 p.m., and May 8 at the Life Center in Kamiah from 9-5 p.m. Admission is first-come, first-served, and is free to all who would like to attend, sponsored by the Idaho County Republican Central Committee.
Elizabeth Hicks
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.