Correction: My previous opinion letter should have read: asked interim superintendent on 02/2018, apologies!
Election year litter starting to clutter our mailboxes and airways. Self-proclamations: ‘I lowered your property taxes,’ ‘I’m the education this/that.’ Hmm? Look at your property tax bill closely. Read value corresponding to the state. In Idaho County, ours says .0000000. Hmm? How can your state property taxes be lowered if they’re already .000000? Hmm? Want a straightforward route to lowering your property taxes? Vote no on local school levy. Sorry, but it’s the state legislators’ responsibility to follow the constitution and provide funding. Not, redirect/shed their responsibilities to others at lower levels. Political doublespeak?
My ‘preliminary’ understanding/reading of Idaho’s tax code includes, in part, Title 63, chapter 8, section 1: “In any period during which a sales tax is in force in this state, there shall be no levy of the general state property tax permitted by section 9, article VII, of the constitution of the state of Idaho.” Hmm? Say again how you lowered our state property taxes?!
Some ideas: Revamp/revise school funding across the state, through legislation. Understanding funding stability/predictability is essential to achieving desired consistent quality education system. All our shared unstated goals/objectives, I hope! Consider, moving to an enrollment-based funding system. How about dedicating a percent of the already six percent sales tax specifically to funding schools? If corporations pay dividends to out-of-state shareholders, how about dividends to the state? Record state budget surplus, perhaps partially due to more assertive sales tax collection on internet purchases? Do you think internet sales will significantly decline? No need to increase the sales tax, allocate some of the existing to schools! Draft in balance/diversity/flexibility to accommodate fluctuations in economics.
A statewide voter/citizen grassroots movement needs to occur for change. Let them know, “you’re mad as hell, and not going to take it anymore.” For the primary election, vote for candidates whose records/actions or platform ‘prioritize’ cleaning up this statewide issue of inadequate school funding. Quit shooting at each other and redirect your aim at those who can/will advance school funding objectives.
Garry Seloske
Grangeville
