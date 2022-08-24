I think we all know that 80 million people didn’t really vote for Joe in the 2020 presidential election. But not all those votes were fake.
Some people really did vote for him. Are they getting what they wanted? Do they like double-digit inflation? Men in women’s sports? Do they like our dependence on foreign oil? Do they really approve of the thousands of unchecked illegals pouring over the southern border every day? Are they proud when they hear the sad old codger stumbling through a speech? How can anyone support this administration and still call themselves Americans?
