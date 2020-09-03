I was wondering how many past year levies went to support the dependent health insurance premiums? Since the levy did not pass, the school district had no choice but to end this expense. How many other jobs in town provide paid insurance for dependents? Wouldn’t it be nice for all employers to provide this coverage for all?
I understand being hired and then have this taken away can be very hard. What I don’t agree with is the taxpayers paying for this benefit.
Michael Collins
Grangeville
