How fortunate for Grangeville that two of their former GEMS educators are running for positions on the Mountain View School Board and who will diligently work hard to listen to the voices of our communities. Katrena Hauger, Zone 5, and Bernadette Edwards, Zone 3, both know what is needed to prepare our students for future jobs and endeavors and are focused to communicate with our patrons.
They both know that MVSD needs to offer a competitive salary package to retain our veteran staff and to be able to recruit and keep new highly qualified staff. Our communities lost a number of excellent veteran instructors and classified personnel (44 teachers and 10+ classified staff since May of 2020 through June of 2021) due to poor board decisions, resulting in a compensation package that doesn’t compete with surrounding districts.
Katrena and “B” understand the importance of retaining and bringing back elementary specialists programs, middle school and high school electives and vocational education. These programs work hand in hand with our required programs to help open up avenues that can enhance our students in their future careers.
If you reside in Zone 5 or Zone 3, please vote for your respective candidate. They have many years of experience with state and district funding, Idaho education legislation experience and overall education knowledge. They know what is needed to make our schools stronger for our students and their families, community patrons and district personnel.
Betty Nafziger
retired GEMS educator
Grangeville
